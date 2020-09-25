Risks on health care and reproductive rights following Supreme Court vacancy, NY Democrats release report

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Democrats have released a new report detailing risks following the recent Supreme Court vacancy.

The State Democrats released the report Captured Courts: Health Care and Reproductive Rights on September 23, 2020.

Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed concerns regarding healthcare and reproductive rights.

According to the State Democrats, the report details multiple federal court cases. The report was the first the Senate Democrats Captured Court Project series.

“This report makes it clear just how much is at stake with our federal courts when it comes to protecting access to affordable healthcare and ensuring women’s reproductive rights,” said Senator Duckworth. “As a woman of color, a mother and a Veteran with a number of pre-existing conditions, I understand just how valuable—how life-changing—affordable healthcare can be. Senate Republicans have made it clear their only concern is installing judges who will continue to chip away at these rights, but we cannot — and will not — stop fighting to protect our healthcare.”

The State Democrats stated the following as key takeaways from their recent report:

The vacancy created by Justice Ginsburg’s death further jeopardizes health care and reproductive rights for millions of Americans. If the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act, 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions could lose protections. The Medicaid expansion – which covers 17 million people – would end. Insurance companies could once again charge women more than men. And insurance companies could stop covering basic services like maternity care, cancer screenings, and contraception. In 2010-2011, as the National Federation of Independent Businesses led a major lawsuit opposing the ACA, it took in $10 million of new donations from just 10 wealthy donors. Emboldened by this slate of activist judges, opponents of the ACA and reproductive rights have put in place scores of laws and policies that restrict Americans’ access to health care. These restrictions disproportionately impact people who are poor, people who live in rural areas, and people of color. Captured Courts: Health Care and Reproductive Rights Report

