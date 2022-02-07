ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, New York has appointed an expert to “bridge the mind-body divide in healthcare.”

River Hospital Administration announced on February 4 that it has appointed Dr. Mohammad Basil Amin, MD as the Hospital’s new Integrated Medical Director of Primary Care and Behavioral Health.

According to River Hospital, Dr. Amin will oversee the primary care and behavioral health integration effort at River Hospital.

In his role, Dr. Amin will be responsible for clinical supervision and mentorship of Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers and other health care personnel within the River Hospital Family Health Center and The River Hospital Community Wellness Program.

Dr. Amin is joining the Hospital with years of experience as a physician working with an integrated care model. He was born and raised in Pakistan and graduated from the Nistar Medical College of Pakistan. He completed his medical and surgical residency in Pakistan before attending Seton Hall University where he completed his internal medicine residency.

He then served as both an emergency room physician and staff physician for several years and later obtained a fellowship in addiction medicine from Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Amin now specializes in internal medicine and addiction services.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Amin as part of our care team to bring both behavioral health and primary care support directly to our patients”, River Hospital CEO Emily Mastaler said in a press release. “We know the value of having healthcare close to home and are committed to providing our patients with local access to high-quality, holistic care. Behavioral health is critical to overall health, and the addition of Dr. Amin helps us close that care gap.”

“It is a privilege to be a part of this integration effort at River Hospital,” Dr. Amin added. “Primary care providers are often responsible for treating behavioral health conditions, especially in rural communities. River Hospital continues to implement innovative models and solutions to meet the needs of their patients, and I’m proud to support their integration of high-quality behavioral health services into primary care.”

River Hospital confirmed that Dr. Amin is accepting patients at its Family Hospital Center. For more information, call 315-482-2094.