ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital Family Health Center announced on February 8 that they will be welcoming a new member to their care team.

Lisa Trickey, RPA-C. Ms had joined the River Hospital Family Health Center as a Physician’s Assistant. She had previously been practicing at North Country Neurology, PC for 11 years and has been practicing in the Northern New York community for over 20 years.

Trickey said she is excited to continue to serve the North Country community.

“It’s a pleasure to come back to the River Community, the area that I started my medical training as a teen” Trickey said. “I am a big advocate of preventative medicine and partnering with my patients in treating their illnesses to reach their individual health goals.”

River Hospital’s Associate Medical Director Amanda Rydberg RPA-C said that Trickey is a great addition to the Health Center’s staff.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Trickey to our team of family medicine providers. Lisa has a wealth of experience, and we know that she will add quality and value to our practice and patients,” Rydberg said.

Trickey is now accepting new patients at the Health Center. More information can be found on River Hospital’s website.