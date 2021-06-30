River Hospital in Alexandria Bay expands inpatient visitation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital updated its inpatient visitation policy on the final day of June following over a year of restrictions due to COVID-19.

Effective immediately on June 30, River Hospital will now allow two scheduled visitors per day to visit patients. This will be permitted on the Acute/Swing Bed Unit by prior arrangement with Nursing Staff.

Additionally, one support person will also be allowed for ambulatory surgery procedures, scheduled appointments or emergency services.

“We recognize how essential it is to have a support system close for patient care and how important it is to be comforted by loved ones during times of illness,” stated River Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Arminda Hunter. “We are pleased to be able to improve this connectivity for our patients by allowing additional visitors.”

According to River Hospital, all visitors must be 18 years of age, visits must be scheduled and are limited to four hours per day, per patient and visitors are limited to one person at a time. All visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-19 related symptoms.

Masks remain required regardless of vaccination status.

The following exceptions will also remain in effect from initial guidance issued during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow visitation under the following instances:

If the support person is essential in assisting with patient care. Two support persons may be designated, but only one may be present at a time

In end of life situations, patient or family members may designate two support persons, but only one can be present at any time. The only exception being if the end of life patient is the parent of a minor child, then one adult and the minor child may be present at the bedside

If legal representation is required

River Hospital is located in Alexandria Bay, New York on the St. Lawrence River.