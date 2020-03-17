River Hospital institutes new visitation restrictions, COVID-19 screening protocols

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is instituting visitor restrictions and COVID-19 screening protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The following restrictions are now in place for visitation:

All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

The hospital is limiting patients to one visitor at a time.

All visitors must use the main entrance of the hospital and check in at main registration before proceeding to any patient care areas.

The hospital is requesting that individuals refrain from visiting if they are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The following restrictions are now in place for screening:

Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms will be directed to put on a mask and sanitize their hands upon entry to the hospital.

The individual will be asked a series of questions regarding their symptoms, to include recent travel consistent with current CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

River Hospital’s healthcare professionals will then work closely with the Public Health professionals to follow the necessary protocols should COVID-19 screenings be advised.

River Hospital is encouraging the public to follow recommendations to limit exposure to the virus, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water or use alcohol sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables and handrails regularly.

Stay home if you are feeling sick or if you have a sick family member in the home

