River Hospital named one of top 100 Critical Access Hospital’s in nation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital in Alexandria Bay has been named one of the top critical access hospitals in the country.

River Hospital received this title after it was named a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. This program honors outstanding performance among rural hospitals in the United States based on the results of the “Hospital Strength Index.”

This index in a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. It is based on 50 independent indicators.

“We are incredibly honored to be named one of the top rural hospitals in the country,” said River Hospital Chief Executive Officer Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA. “Earning this distinction is a testament to the incredible care provided by the River Hospital team. Their dedication is truly unwavering and to have it recognized on a national level is remarkable.”

Additionally, River Hospital added that it was ranked highest in quality of care, patient perspective and financial performance.

Specifically, River Hospital confirmed that it was ranked in the 99th percentile among 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals, 18 of which are in New York State.

River Hospital was the only facility ranked in the top 100 in the State.

This distinction was announced on April 6, 2021.