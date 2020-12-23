River Hospital receives 200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital staff are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, New York, announced on Wednesday that they have received an allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. River Hospital was designated 200 doses and will now be administering the vaccine to staff.

According to River Hospital, the majority of the doses will be prioritized to high priority healthcare personnel as per New York State guidelines.

River Hospital CEO Emily Mastaler, MA MBA commented on the announcement.

“We are honored to take this monumental and historic step in our fight against COVID-19!” said Mastaler. “I am so proud of our staff for leading this incredibly important effort.”

River Hospital added that they are currently working with regional healthcare partners and the state, to administer the vaccine “as quickly as possible.”

