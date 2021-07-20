River Hospital recognized as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital nationwide

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital has been named one of the top hospitals in the country when it comes to critical access in rural areas.

The Chartis Center for Rural Health has named River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the country. This national ranking is compiled by the center by utilizing publicly available data to highlight excellence and sustainability in rural health care systems.

Critical Access Hospitals are rural facilities which are deemed essential due to their distance from other facilities and are therefore federally designated to reduce financial vulnerability and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities. The national ranking compared River’s performance against over 1,300 other Critical Access Hospital’s in the country.

“We are so honored to have our performance recognized in this way,” River Hospital Chief Executive Officer Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA, stated. “It highlights our staff’s deep and abiding commitment to our mission, which is to sustain seamless access to exceptional and affordable healthcare close to home. We hope that it brings our community pride and reassurance to know that their local Hospital is delivering excellent care when and where it is needed most.”

River Hospital ranked in the 99th percentile and was the only hospital on the east coast to make the Top 20 list. The report listed River Hospital as excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than 99% of the other CAH in the country.

It was also ranked the highest in care quality, patient perspective and financial categories. River Hospital was first designated a Critical Access Hospital in 2003.

All additional 2021 Top 20 Critical Access Hospital winners are listed below:

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital – Miller, S.D.

Barrett Hospital & HealthCare – Dillon, Mont.

Beaver Valley Hospital – Beaver, Utah

Cass County Health System – Atlantic, Iowa

CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington – Carrington, N.D.

Clay County Medical Center – Clay Center, Kan.

Community Medical Center – Falls City, Neb.

Community Memorial Healthcare – Marysville, Kan.

Graham County Hospital – Hill City, Kan.

Howard County Medical Center – Saint Paul, Neb.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center – Jamestown, N.D.

Kingman Healthcare Center – Kingman, Kan.

Kossuth Regional Health Center – Algona, Iowa

Milbank Area Hospital Avera – Milbank, S.D

Osborne County Memorial Hospital – Osborne, Kan.

Pella Regional Health Center – Pella, Iowa

River Hospital – Alexandria Bay, N.Y.

Towner County Medical Center – Cando, N.D.

Wallowa Memorial Hospital – Enterprise, Ore.

Westfields Hospital and Clinic – New Richmond, Wis.

River Hospital is located in Alexandria Bay, New York. It is licensed for 15 acute care, 9 swing beds and operates am active Emergency Room. It all offers Primary Family Health Care, Behavioral Health, Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Ambulatory Surgery and Radiology services.