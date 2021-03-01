River Hospital surpasses fundraising goal with virtual spin on annual Polar Bear Dip

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital recently concluded its first Virtual Polar Bear Dip and the results are in.

River Hospital, located on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay announced that the virtual event surpassed its goal of $50,000, raising over $56,000. The event saw over 60 supporting participants from across the country, showcasing new ways to “Dip” as the COVID-19 pandemic required the hospital to pivot to a virtual format.

According to the hospital the funds will purchase an Echocardiogram, which will bring cardiac imaging to River Hospital for the first time.

“Having an Echocardiogram at River Hospital will help us keep patients close to home that would have had to transfer to potentially distant facilities for this important visual diagnostic,” shared Inpatient and Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Aaron Campbell. “Now member of our community will be able to stay here at River Hospital.”

River Hospital shared that almost half the funds raised came in from the event’s three top fundraising winners. This included Team Cody who raised almost $20,000, Chelsea Smith who raised almost $3,000 and Bridgette Johnson who raised over $600.

“While the Dip was surely different this year, it was incredible to see the community rally behind the new format and support the Hospital,” shared Weiss. “Especially given the challenges we have all faced this year. The Virtual Dip was a way for the Hospital and community to have some fun during a time when we need it the most, all while raising money for an important cause.”

Additionally, for the first time in the event’s history children under 18 were able to participate and fundraise. Local community members formed a judging panel and the Final Judging Event was held on Saturday February 28, 2021.

The winners in the costume and dip styles included:

Best Team Dip for Style: Clayton Youth Commission

Best Individual Dip for Style: Richard Campany

Best Child Dip for Style: The BoulderBergs

Best Team Dip for Costume: Sister Act

Best Individual Dip for Costume: Abominable Snow Mom

Best Child Dip for Costume: Carson for the Win!

Weiss concluded, “with a 30-year history and over a million dollars raised cumulatively, the importance of the Polar Bear Dip cannot be overstated for River Hospital. But more than ever we are grateful for the creativity and flexibility and, of course, the generosity of our community.”