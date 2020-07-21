River Hospital suspends visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the North Country, River Hospital has suspended all visitation.

According to their website, following direction from the Department of Health, as of July 21 visitation must be suspended unless medically necessary.

The hospital continues to take additional COVID-19 precautions, including:

COVID-19 screening at the door

Temperature monitoring all who enter the facility

Face masks provided to all, regardless of symptoms

Proper PPE for all staff

6 feet spacing of chairs in hospital waiting rooms

Frequent disinfecting and cleaning

More information and COVID-19 resources can be found on their website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.