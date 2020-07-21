ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the North Country, River Hospital has suspended all visitation.
According to their website, following direction from the Department of Health, as of July 21 visitation must be suspended unless medically necessary.
The hospital continues to take additional COVID-19 precautions, including:
- COVID-19 screening at the door
- Temperature monitoring all who enter the facility
- Face masks provided to all, regardless of symptoms
- Proper PPE for all staff
- 6 feet spacing of chairs in hospital waiting rooms
- Frequent disinfecting and cleaning
More information and COVID-19 resources can be found on their website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Carthage Hospital nurses first to receive DAISY award
- Attorney General James stops Trump Administration from raising abortion coverage costs
- Couple reunited at Ohio nursing home after 7 months apart during pandemic
- River Hospital suspends visitation due to COVID-19 concerns
- Picture of proposal in Old Forge captures comet Neowise
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.