River Hospital suspends visitations for inpatient unit patients

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some visitations have been suspended at River Hospital.

On Tuesday evening, River Hospital announced on its Facebook that visitation to the Acute and Swing floor and the Inpatient Unit has been suspended. These changes were effective immediately on October 13. No reasoning has been provided at this time.

Prior to this change, River Hospital was only permitting one scheduled visitor per day for patients in the Acute and Swing Bed Unit. These visits were limited to four hours per day.

The hospital also is continuing to enforce the one visitor per day restriction in the Ambulatory Surgery Unit. These visits are required to be made by prior arrangements with the nursing staff.

Those visiting River Hospital’s Medical Office, hospital for emergency services or a scheduled appointment with a Provider, Laboratory, Radiology or Respiratory services may be accompanied by one support person.

Support persons are also permitted for patients in labor and delivery, pediatric patients, patients for whom a support person has been determined essential and patients in immediate end-of-life situations.

All visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-19 related symptoms. Masks are required in all River Hospital facilities.

River Hospital is located in Alexandria Bay, along the St. Lawrence River in Jefferson County, New York.