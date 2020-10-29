River Hospital to add Upstate Medical University services at new facility following affiliation agreement

Dr. Luis Nejico, Chair of the Board of Faculty Practice Plan, UUMAS; Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA, CEO of River Hospital, Susan Furtney, Strategy Officer of Upstate University Hospital and Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leadership from River Hospital and Upstate Medical University recently met to discuss affiliation.

River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and Upstate Medical University in Syracuse recently met to tour new facilities and discuss advancement of a clinical affiliation agreement. The agreement was signed in April 2020 and will aim to strengthen patient services.

Since 2010, the two institutions have collaborative to enhance services, and River Hospital stated their partnership as “essential to [their] expansion of a wide array of specialty care and telehealth resources.”

River Hospital CEO Emily Mastaler shared her excitement regarding the agreement.

“River Hospital was thrilled to welcome Upstate to our campus,” stated Mastaler. “Expanding this partnership will most certainly advance our collective efforts toward sustainable, community based healthcare for those in our local communities”.

However, according to River Hospital, this affiliation agreement will not represent a merger, as both institution will continue to operate independently.

Additionally Upstate Medical University CEO Robert Corona commented partnership.

“River Hospital is a wonderful partner to have in the North County,” stated Corona. “Our work together will be aimed at building on our resources, services and programs to benefit the patients in this region.”

River Hospital shared that announcements detailing this partnership are upcoming.

