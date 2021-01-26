River Hospital’s 2021 Polar Bear Dip takes a ‘BRRR-TUAL’ spin

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual, chilly event, has taken a “brrrr-tual” spin.

River Hospital, located along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, New York, announced on Tuesday that their annual Polar Bear Dip will go virtual this year. Friends of River Hospital officially renamed the event for 2021 the “BRRR-TUAL Polar Bear Dip,” to ensure that the North Country tradition continues.

In 2020, River Hospital raised over $100 thousand. This year proceeds from the event will be used to purchase and Echocardiogram for the Hospital’s newly renovated Cardiopulmonary Department.

According to River Hospital. this years event will be completely virtual to ensure the safety of other, with no diving into any body of water. However, for the first time in the events history, dippers 18 years of age or younger can participate.

To participate dippers can plan their own virtual dip. All participants are encouraged to use their imagination; from taking an ice bath in swimsuits or costumers, to water balloon fights in the snow to sprinkler runs.

River Hospital stated that “everything qualifies except jumping into a body of water.”

Participants are required to photograph or record video of their dip, send it to River Hospital and share their Dips and fundraising goals with friends and family during the month of February 2021.

River Hospital confirmed that the minimum donation goal is $50 for participants ages 18 and up. There are no fundraising requirements for those under 18.

Additional details regarding the BRRRR-TUAL Polar Bear Dip can be found on River Hospital’s website.