ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital has announced the results of their 2022 Polar Bear Dip which was held virtually for the second year in a row.

Although the goal for this year’s event was $50,000, participants were able to raise over $60,000. Executive Director of Development Stephanie Weiss said she was thankful for the community’s support.

“We are thrilled to announce that the goal for the Virtual Polar Bear Dip has been surpassed and a total of $68,396 has been raised,” Weiss said. “The Virtual Dip was a way for the Hospital and Community to have some fun during a time when we need it the most, all while raising money for an important cause.”

The money will be used to support the purchase of cardiopulmonary monitors for River Hospital’s Emergency Department. The monitors will be installed in two of River Hospital’s emergency room bays. River Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Mindy Hunter said the equipment is a needed addition at the hospital.

“The new Philips cardiopulmonary monitors will provide much-needed state-of-the-art monitoring for our increasing number of patients,” Hunter said. “River Hospital’s response to COVID has offered a good example of why real-time patient monitoring is essential to securing positive patient outcomes. On a daily basis, we find ourselves needing to monitor multiple patients at the same time, which requires additional monitoring capacity.”

According to a press release from the Hospital, 37 Dippers submitted videos, showcasing the various ways the community decided to dip this year. The submissions were compiled into one video and judged on money raised, dip technique, and costume.

This year’s winners in each category were as follows:

• Top Fundraising Team: Team ER

• Top Fundraising Adult: Justin Rydberg

• Top Fundraising Child: Katie and the Johnson Circus

• Best Dip technique Team: Team Huguenot

• Best Dip technique Adult: Justin Rydberg

• Best Dip technique Child: Carson Brownell

• Best Costume Team: Sister Act

• Best Costume Adult: The Freezin’ Bee’s Knees

• Best Costume Child: Katie and the Johnson Circus

The grand finale of the virtual dip was held on Zoom on Saturday, February 26. Those who missed it can find a recording of the grand finale and judging event here.