‘River Pride:’ Clayton joining pride month with weekend- long celebration

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time ever, Clayton and the St. Lawrence River community will host its own Pride Month celebration in June.

“River Pride,” hosted through the 1000 Islands- Clayton Chamber of Commerce, will bring together local businesses and community members during the last weekend of June. The celebration will feature several events, including a pride flag raising ceremony and a boat parade.

A full scheduled of River Pride events is included below:

Friday, June 25, 2021:

Live piano bar karaoke with John Khoury from Sid’s Gold Request Room in NYC The Hops Spot, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Saturday, June 26, 2021:

Flag raising ceremony and boat parade with special guest speaker Vogue model and Activist Maggie Rizer Frink Park, 11 a.m.

Family arts and crafts, face painting, story time The Little Bookstore, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Sunday, June 27, 2021:

Brunch and pride show hosted by Amber Skyy DiPrinzio’s, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Check back with ABC50 for more Pride 2021 events in the North Country throughout June.