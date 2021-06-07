‘River Pride:’ Clayton joining pride month with weekend- long celebration

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time ever, Clayton and the St. Lawrence River community will host its own Pride Month celebration in June.
“River Pride,” hosted through the 1000 Islands- Clayton Chamber of Commerce, will bring together local businesses and community members during the last weekend of June. The celebration will feature several events, including a pride flag raising ceremony and a boat parade.
A full scheduled of River Pride events is included below:
Friday, June 25, 2021:
- Live piano bar karaoke with John Khoury from Sid’s Gold Request Room in NYC
- The Hops Spot, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, 2021:
- Flag raising ceremony and boat parade with special guest speaker Vogue model and Activist Maggie Rizer
- Frink Park, 11 a.m.
- Family arts and crafts, face painting, story time
- The Little Bookstore, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, 2021:
- Brunch and pride show hosted by Amber Skyy
- DiPrinzio’s, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Check back with ABC50 for more Pride 2021 events in the North Country throughout June.