ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and families will be able to enjoy the river in Alexandria Bay in June with the return of Riverfest.

The annual event will take place on June 16 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will give attendees the option to take part in a variety of activities, according to the Fort Drum FMWR. People at the event will be able to take a riverboat tour of the Thousand Islands with a stop at Heart Island for a tour of Boldt Castle, enjoy family and MWR Carnival Games, a barbeque lunch, and more.

Riverfest will be open to Department of Defense cardholders of ages. Tickets are available for purchase at FMWR HEadquarters which is located at building 10783 on Chapel Drive, Magrath Sports Complex, Monti Physical Fitness Center, or at Parent Central Services located on the second floor of Clark Hall.

Tickets will be available for families to purchase starting May 17. Tickets for adults cost $20, tickets for children ages six to 12 cost $7, and children ages five or under are free. More information on the event can be found here.