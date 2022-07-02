LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Black River adventure for kayakers and canoers will return on July 30.

Riverfest will be held on the 10.3-mile route from Castorland to Carthage with the midpoint being the new Deer River boat launch. Those on the water will be able to participate in a trivia contest and receive snacks at the midpoint during their journey along the river.

There will also be a shuttle available from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. so those participating can leave their car at the ending point, and get a ride back with their kayak or canoe to the starting point. A full itinerary has yet to be released.

Each paddler is required to register and pay a $10 entry fee to participate. Registration and more information can be found on the Adirondacks Tug Hill website.