AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Water levels on local rivers remain high after ice jams on the first day of spring.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, on March 20, the Tribe’s Office of Emergency Management and Safety, alongside the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department monitored the St. Regis River as ice formations began moving from Helena.

By noon, some minor flooding had occurred on the North Road near the St. Lawrence County lime, but the Tribe confirmed that no homes were affected.

Around 1 p.m., an ice jam broke loose and flowed toward the former dam area in Hogansburg, which caused rising waters in the area.

An update at 2:15, however, said the jam moved around the corner near Fountains Woods and water was then flowing well.

In a final update on March 20, the Tribe confirmed that the ice flow was clear south toe Helena, but water levels remained high.

High water levels are expected to continue, especially north toward Kanatakon due to ice and water coming from higher elevations.