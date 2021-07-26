Rivers swell in Adirondack region following heavy rain, DEC urges caution

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Heavy and frequent rains across the state have resulted in swollen rivers in the Adirondack Park. As a result, officials are urging hikers and outdoor recreationists to use caution.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned residents and visitors that many trails, campgrounds and popular water recreation areas in the Adirondack region are experiencing flooding. This is due high precipitation in the past few weeks.

As a result, the Department is urging New Yorkers to be cautious in and around areas of high water. The DEC recommends abiding by the following safety precautions if near flooded spots:

Do not attempt to cross high, fast-moving rivers or streams without a bridge

Exercise extreme caution when paddling or swimming in moving water

Wear a properly-fitted flotation device when paddling and boating

Be careful entering and exiting boats

If camping near water, be prepared to move if water begin to rise

Do not drive through flooded waters

Additional safety tips for all forms of outdoor recreation can be found on the DEC website.