POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registered Nurse Sarah McCargar at Canton-Potsdam Hospital is being honored for her dedication to caring for patients.

McCargar was named the 2022 recipient of the internationally-recognized DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family. Barnes reportedly died at 33 years old and his family felt the nurses who cared for him needed to be recognized, so the award was established as a way to thank all nurses who touch the lives of their patients.

Nominations for the DAISY Award are submitted by peers, patients, families, and members of the community. According to St. Lawrence Health, McCargar’s kindness, caring attitude and having a side of honesty that comes from her warm heart were some of the comments noted in nominations for her to receive the award.

McCargar joined the Hospital in 2007 and is a member of the Obstetrics Unit nursing team. St. Lawrence Health Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Oldham, Ph.D., MSN, RN-BC, NEA-BC, FACHE, said the hospital is proud to employ nurses who truly care about their patients.

“Having a patient recognize a nurse through this internationally recognized organization is a representation of our entire nursing team,” Oldham said. “Congratulations to Sarah and all nurses throughout St. Lawrence Health who may be ‘just’ doing their job, but their patients see them as healers, listeners, compassionate, and clinically proficient individuals.”

DAISY Award winners are recognized at a public ceremony to which they may invite their families, and peers from their unit. They receive a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch”, a DAISY pin, and their unit will share in their accomplishments by enjoying complimentary cinnamon rolls, which was Barnes’ favorite. Those interested in nominating a caretaker they know can find the application form and more information here.