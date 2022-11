DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 812 between Route 3 and Pine Lane has been closed due to a crash in the Town of Diana.

The road is closed both northbound and southbound as of 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

The winter storm in Jefferson County has dropped heavy amounts of snow, causing accidents and cars getting stuck throughout the county and surrounding areas.

