WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Leray Street in Watertown will be closed on Tuesday.

According to the City of Watertown, Water Distribution crews will perform main repairs at 528 Leray Street on Tuesday, August 16.

This work will result in the temporary closure of Leray Street from West Main Street to West Lynde Street.

Water Distribution crews are set to follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while the project is underway.

Extreme caution should be used when encountering work crews. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route on August 16.

Work is expected to be completed on Leray Street by 4 p.m. The City of Watertown Distribution Department will provide updates if the work will not be completed as planned.