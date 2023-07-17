WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s the season for road construction.

Beginning July 17, traffic delays should be expected on Watertown’s Grant, Seward and Henry streets, according to a press release from the City’s Engineering Department.

This is due to scheduled sewer main repairs, water main repairs, milling, paving and road structure adjustments, the City said.

Access will be restricted to local traffic only and motorists should avoid the area if possible. Work is expected to be finished for the season in the fall.

Below are more scheduled traffic delays within the City of Watertown, specified by street names.

Barben Avenue

Delays from June 22 to September 11, 2023

Holcomb Street