TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, will be closed starting Tuesday, December 6 to allow for construction to maintain the dam.

All vehicles must be removed from the access road to the dam and the parking area near the dam by noon on Tuesday, December 6, according to New York State DEC.

The river access and parking area near the end of State Highway 421 at Lows Lower Dam will be closed starting Tuesday and the road will remain closed throughout the project. Construction may take place on all seven days of the week and last at least through the 2023 field season, according to DEC.

The project is underway to meet New York State dam safety regulations. Construction will affect users of the Horseshoe Lake, Hitchins Pond and Lows Lake areas, including the cartop boat launch and parking area at the Lower Dam.

The public should seek alternative paddling and camping destinations during the construction project for Round Lake, Little Tupper Lake, Lake Lila, the St. Regis Canoe Area and the Essex Chain of Lakes. Additional destinations throughout the Adirondacks for paddling, associated with daytime use and non-wilderness camping, are available on DEC’s paddling and places-to-go webpages.

The DEC says recreational users determined on accessing Hitchens Pond and/or Lows Lake during the construction period have limited opportunities that include: