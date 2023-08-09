LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Department of Transportation has announced a milling and paving project will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, August 14.

Crews will begin milling operations along State Route 26 in the Village of Lowville. Milling will begin at the intersection of State Routes 12 and 26, will continue along State Route 26, ending near Lewis County General Hospital. Milling operations are expected to be complete by Thursday, August 17.

Milling will be curb-to-curb and there will be no parking allowed in the work areas on Tuesday in the downtown area. Lane closures should be expected, and crews will be making final preparations for paving once milling is complete.

Flaggers will be controlling traffic and motorists should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Signs will be deployed in advance of the work dates alerting motorists of the upcoming work. Paving operations for the same area are expected to begin the week of Monday, September 11.