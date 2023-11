FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s not just the City of Watertown that’s undergoing road work late into the fall.

The Fort Drum website said that a portion of Po Valley Road will be closed and the right lane of a portion of Oneida Avenue and Tigris River Valley Road.

This closure is slated to last through Thursday, November 30. Any drivers on the instillation are urged to use caution.