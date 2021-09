WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Work will be working on the 300 block of West Main Street on September 19. The work will be taking place between Main Avenue and Curtis Street from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday night.

The DPW will establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project. They encourage motorists to use alternate routes during the construction.