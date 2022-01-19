WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Watertown’s Main Street will be closed to traffic on Wednesday.

The City of Watertown Water Department has confirmed that crews will be repairing a water main and water service in the 200 Block of East Main Street on January 19. Work will be done specifically between Lillian Street and Addition Street.

According to the Department, the 200 Block was set to be closed to thru traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m. Crews will have a detour, barricades and signage in place throughout the duration of the repair.

Crews are also planning to follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site. However, motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route on Wednesday. If traveling through the area, motorists are asked to exercise caution.

Work is expected to be completed by the Water Department by 4:30 p.m. on January 19.