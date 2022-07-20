LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is notifying residents of roads that have been closed due to a water main break.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Lowville suffered a water main break on North State Street by the hospital. As a result, North State Street/State Route 26 is closed to regular traffic and commercial vehicles.

The closure applies from the intersection of North State Street and Botwick Street to State Route 26 and Sharp Road for regular traffic, and from the intersection of North State Street and Botwick Street to State Route 26 and the State Route 410 intersection for commercial vehicles.

