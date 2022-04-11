FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several roads will be closed on Fort Drum starting Wednesday so a new water main can be installed.

According to the United States Army Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, 9th Street East will be closed between the intersections of 9th Street East and Lewis Avenue and 9th Street East and Oswego Avenue from April 14 until April 20.

Additionally, Officers Loop will be closed between the intersections of Officers Loop and Nash Boulevard and Officers Loop North and Officers Loop South from April 13 until April 22.

Those traveling through either area are advised to follow detour signs and use caution when driving around the construction vehicles, work areas, and workers.