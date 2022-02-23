WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Road conditions may become dangerous throughout the North Country on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 10:05 a.m. on February 23 for Jefferson and Lewis counties, warning residents and travelers of slippery roads.

According to the NWS, as temperatures gradually drop below freezing later in the morning, many roads and walkways will freeze following rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Untreated roadways and walkways may become slick through the early afternoon. This is expected to impact the entire Eastern Lake Ontario region.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling on Wednesday, especially while on bridges and overpasses and across higher terrain where it is typically colder.

A winter storm watch will also take effect Thursday night in both Jefferson and Lewis counties. A storm system is expected to bring nine or more inches of snow to the region.

Check back with ABC50 for full storm coverage, new active weather alerts and any resulting closings and delays in the North Country.