CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Road work will be taking place on several streets in the Village of Canton starting on Monday, June 13.

According to the Village Department of Public Works, road work will be taking place on Stillman Drive, Harrison Street, and the end of College Street on Monday. Residents are asked not to part on those streets on Monday.

Anyone with questions regarding the road work is encouraged to contact the Village Superintendent Tim Bacon at his email, supt@cantonny.gov.