POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton Potsdam Hospital now has a new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System, making it possible to offer robotic surgery to patients as soon as this month.

The hospital is also one of the first in the nation to have the latest Stryker Surgical Video Camera, according to a press release from St. Lawrence Health.

da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System

The da Vinci Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons with a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient. The system also allows surgeons to make smaller incisions, making recovery time shorter and more comfortable for the patient.

Robotic surgery also allows for fewer narcotics after surgery and less scarring due to smaller incisions. There is no additional cost to the patient when the system is used for their procedure, according to St. Lawrence Health.

“This is a milestone in surgery at CPH. The da Vinci Xi Surgical System can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures,” said St. Lawrence Health Senior Director of Surgical Services Jeffrey Eckdahl, RN, CSSM.

“The surgeon remains in control of the robotic arms at all times from a 3D console next to the patient. This gives the surgeon better visibility and depth perception than other techniques.” St. Lawrence Health Senior Director of Surgical Services Jeffrey Eckdahl, RN, CSSM

Director of Robotic Surgery and General Surgeon Michael Oakley, MD, FACS, recently joined the CPH medical team, bringing with him extensive experience in performing surgery with the da Vinci Xi.

“It is not automatic; the robot simply mirrors the movements of the surgeon inside your body, allowing us to use very small tools and access difficult to reach areas of the body without a large incision. Your surgeon and their team are with you every step of the way,” Dr. Oakley said.

The hospital will begin using the da Vinci Xi in March for procedures including minimally invasive gallbladder surgery, complex hernia work and colon cancer surgery. Canton Potsdam Hospital plans to use the system for genecology, ear/nose/throat and urology procedures in the near future.

Stryker’s 1688 4K Surgical Video Camera System

The addition of the Stryker Surgical Video Camera System with fluorescence imaging and LED light sources makes the hospital one of the first in the nation to have Stryker’s new 4k scope technology, giving surgeons crystal clear 4k imaging during laparoscopic surgical procedures.

“The Perioperative staff at CPH is excited to be offering this new service to our community, and have eagerly welcomed Dr. Oakley. Our Robotics Operating Room team began training with the da Vinci at the end of January, and are joined by several already trained team members,” Eckdahl said.