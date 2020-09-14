Boston-based company announced as winner of innovative competition, Luminate NY Accelerator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winner of the statewide technological innovation program, Luminate NY Accelerator Competition has been announced.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 14 that the Boston-based company SunDensity is the winner of Round 3 of the competition. The competition selects ten companies annually to participate in a six-month program that provides training and resources to advance technology and business.

Following this award, SunDensity will receive a $1 million investment from the state through the Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

“Luminate NY’s strategic investments in these emerging companies have upheld New York as a worldwide leader in optics, photonics, and imaging,” Governor Cuomo said. “I congratulate SunDensity on winning Round 3 of the innovative Luminate NY competition and look forward to the company contributing to the growth of our region’s OPI industry, which will continue to help move the Finger Lakes economy forward.”

During Luminate’s Finals 2020 competition, SunDensity received the “Company of the Year” award. The company is noted as the world’s largest business accelerator for startup firms surrounding optics, photonics and imaging enable technology.

Additionally, SunDensity has enhanced the energy output of solar panels by 20% with their Photonic Smart Coating which improves the efficiency of opto-electronic devices.

Luminate NY will accept applications for round four of their competition through January 7, 2020.

