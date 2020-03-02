‘Roll up the Rim to Win’ at North Country Tim Hortons locations

Image of Tim Hortons cafe located on Mill Street, Watertown, NY on March 2, 2020. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local Tim Hortons Cafes will be letting customers “Roll up the Rim to Win” from March 11 to April 7.

Beginning March 10, Tim Hortons will give out 1.8 million reusable hot beverage cups for free to kick off the contest.

Customers who purchase a hot coffee from Tim Hortons will have a chance to win prizes ranging from a free donut, free coffee for a year or even a brand new car.

Full details are available on Tim Hortons’ website.

