DEPEYSTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rollover crash that occurred late Wednesday night took the life of a man from Gouverneur.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to a one-car rollover on State Highway 184 in the Town of Depeyster with reports of entrapment.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck that had come to rest on its roof. The operator was identified as 48-year-old Cory R. Simmons of Gouverneur who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that while traveling south on State Highway 184, the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and then struck a driveway embankment which caused the truck to flip over.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Heuvelton Fire Department and Ogdensburg Rescue.