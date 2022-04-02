OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rollover crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 104 and Sweet Road in Oswego, according to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.

The Department shared photos of the crash in a post on April 2. The post also stated that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. and there were two individuals in the vehicle.

Both individuals were reportedly evaluated by Menter Ambulance and Oswego Town Emergency Medical Services but both refused to be transported to the hospital.

According to the Department, 12 volunteers responded to the crash, and crews assisted with righting the as well as the extensive scene cleanup. The road was clear of the crash by 3:15 a.m.

SUNY Oswego University Police, Oswego County Sheriffs, and New York State Police were also present at the scene assisting with the accident.