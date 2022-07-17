ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a runner and stealing his belongings.

According to New York State Police, a 62-year-old man was running along a trail in the town of Lennox located in Madison County when he encountered two pitbull dogs off their leash that were acting aggressively towards him. The runner then reportedly ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten.

While the runner was hiding, the owner of the dogs, 22-year-old Shalako T. Simon II from Rome, confronted him. While confronting the owner, Simon reportedly got upset, grabbed the victim, and began punching him in the face before taking his iPod and headphones.

The runner then responded to the State Police Headquarters in Oneida to make a report. As a result, Simon was charged with Robbery in the second degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The runner was transported by private vehicle to Oneida Health Care to be treated for injuries he sustained during the assault. Simon was transported to the Madison County Jail to await centralized arraignment.