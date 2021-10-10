Rome man arrested on burglary, weapons charges

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing from the building where he was working, according to New York State Police.

According to a press release from New York State Police, 31-year-old Christopher A. Longto was accused of stealing five handguns, a shotgun, and a rifle from the building. As a result, Longto was charged on seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Longto was transported to Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment and was remanded on $50,000 bail and $100,000 bond.