ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening employees while being escorted out of a bar.

According to New York State Police, 41-year-old Zachary J. Martin was at a restaurant/bar named Harpoon Eddie’s located at 611 Park Ave in the village of Sylvan Beach where he allegedly became intoxicated. Police stated that Martin had to be escorted by employees of the business off the premises.

While being escorted off the property by the employees, Martin allegedly displayed a knife and threatened the employees. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, and Menacing in the second degree.

Martin was arraigned in Oneida County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.