LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome was recently killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis on August 20.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Joseph M. Royce of Rome was operating his 2008 Arctic Cat four-wheeler when the ATV gradually veered off the road on a level straightaway. This caused the vehicle to hit several trees and flip over.

Royce was ejected from the ATV and sustained serious injuries. His helmet was also damaged.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Royce died due to his injuries a few minutes after being transported by West Leyden Ambulance.

New York State Police also assisted at the scene.