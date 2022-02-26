ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Rome Police Department is continuing the search for missing 14-year-old Chloe M. Wall.

According to the RPD, Wall has been missing since 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 20. She is described as a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown shoulder-length hair that has been dyed purple and pink.

Wall reportedly left her residence at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, February 18 without permission. Although there is no clothing description available at this time, Wall may have been wearing black Nike sneakers with white soles.

Wall is believed to possibly be in the Rome or Syracuse area. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 315-339-7780. Pictures of Wall can be found on the Department’s Facebook page.