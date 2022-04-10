ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to the department, 15-year-old Shayla N. Sullivan was last seen in the Rome area wearing blue jeans. She is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall and 139 pounds.

The department also notified the public that Sullivan never made it to school or home from school in a post on April 9. The post also shared photos of Sullivan.

Those with any information about Sullivan or her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the desk at 315-339-7780 or Sergeant Hoag at 315-339-7714.