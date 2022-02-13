ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Rome was charged with one count of animal cruelty after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident complaint on South James Street in Rome. After investigating the incident, police determined 43-year-old Amy Tennant had gotten into a verbal domestic with the victim.

According to the victim, the argument was over the couple’s pet fish. During the argument Tennant reportedly became very upset and intentionally poured floor cleaner into the fish tank, killing the fish it contained.

As a result, Tennant was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty.