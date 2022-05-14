MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) —A New York State Department of Transportation vehicle was damaged on May 12 in a two-car motor vehicle accident.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the accident around 7:54 a.m. on Thursday at State Route 49 eastbound near the Cavanaugh Road exit in Marcy. Deputies were reportedly preparing to assist the DOT when the accident was reported.

After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that 75-year-old Suzanne Brayman from Rome was operating a grey 2010 Chrysler minivan in the driving lane of Route 49 and failed to move over for NYSDOT vehicles setting up the active construction zone. The OCSO stated that there were flashing amber lights activated and construction area signage displayed prior to the accident location.

Due to her failure to move over for the hazard vehicles and speed, Brayman’s vehicle struck the “impact attenuator” attached to a 2020 International NYSDOT dump truck, which was parked partially in the driving lane and on the southern shoulder of the roadway, on the driver side rear corner with the front end of her vehicle before coming to rest. Brayman and her front-seat passenger 31-year-old Courtney Leaman from Rome were evaluated on scene and released without injury.

As a result, Brayman was issued citations for “Failure To Use Due Care for a Hazard Vehicle” and “Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent” returnable to Marcy Town Court at a later date. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maynard Fire Department, Kunkel Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation.