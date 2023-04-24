MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was killed over the weekend in a serious ATV crash.

On April 22, a fatal ATV crash occurred on Swernicki Road in the Town of Martinsburg, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that 55-year-old Gene Clark of Rome, New York was operating his 2022 CF Moto 800 Four Wheeler on Swernicki Road when the ATV exited the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Gene Clark was ejected from the ATV and sustained an unknown leg injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kim Clark, age 48, also of Rome, New York was transported from the scene with significant injuries, but later died due to her injuries after she was transported to the Lewis County General Hospital, authorities confirmed.

The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in this accident, however, an investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that assisted on the scene of this accident were the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Patrols and Turcks Towing.