CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rookie angler Jay Przekurat maintained the lead going into Championship Sunday at the Bassmaster Elite event at the St. Lawrence River.

Although he had never fished the St. Lawrence River or Lake Ontario prior to the tournament he caught a day three limit of 24 pounds and 12 ounces on Saturday. The angler caught 26-13 on day one and 25-8 on day two and holds the lead going into Championship Sunday with a three-day total of 77-1. Przekurat said he was surprised he was able to perform so well over the three days.

“I’m kind of speechless, to be honest,” Przekurat said. “The last few days have been nothing but stellar. I can almost do nothing wrong. If I lose a fish or break off a fish, I can go somewhere else and catch another big one. We do a lot of this type of fishing back home. I fish Sturgeon Bay a lot and it fishes almost identically to this place. I love fishing the Great Lakes and I love catching big smallmouth. I guess I just have a knack for it this week.”

Przekurat also noted that he figured out a specific bait and presentation that triggered the bass on his second spot. He kept those details confidential but said he believes he can repeat his success on Championship Sunday after giving his first spot a fair look.

Przekurat held a margin of 2-15 over Bob Downey who is from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota going into day four. Downey caught a Day 3 limit of 25-10 and placed second with 74-2. Building on his first two days’ weights of 22-13 and 25-11, he improved from his day 2 position of eighth.

The top ten anglers took off from the Antique Boat Museum at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The weigh-in will be held at the museum at 3 p.m., with the winning angler taking home $100,000. More coverage is available on the Bassmaster website.