CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first day of the Bassmaster Elite Series at the St. Lawrence River saw record-breaking results from its pro anglers

Rookie angler Jacob Foutz from Charleston, Tennessee took lead after securing 27 pounds, 15 ounces in smallmouth bass.

According to B.A.S.S., Foutz targeted shallow shoals along a 200-yard stretch near the river mouth, securing his weight within three hours of takeoff.

“That’s my biggest bag of smallmouth, and that’s the biggest bag I’ve weighed in a tournament, as well. It’s pretty cool to do it with smallmouth,” Foutz said in a press release. “I caught most of my weight by 9:30 [in the morning] and then went and messed around the rest of the day. I really went and practiced for three-quarters of the day.”

The rookie is now in the lead heading into the second day of the competition. He told B.A.S.S. he plans on repeating his general game plan on Day 2 but might expand his area.

In second place is Foutz’s fellow rookie Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wisconsin who reeled in 26 pounds, 13 ounces on Thursday. The rookie used a mix of drop shots, tubes and Ned rigs, faring better than anticipated.

“I actually stumbled on a different school today that I did not find in practice, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there (on Friday),” Przekurat said. “The first hour, I caught a couple of small fish, then about 9:30 or 10 o’clock, I realized that the big ones had moved to a smaller spot.

Canadian Angler Cory Johnston is in third place with 25-3. Johnston started the first day at the river mouth but then devoted the rest of his day to Lake Ontario. He caught his bass on a trio of finesse baits.

Anglers again took off from the Antique Boat Museum on the second day at 7 a.m. at the Antique Boat Museum. The weigh-in will be held back at the museum at 3 p.m., with only the Top 47 anglers advancing to Semifinal Saturday.

