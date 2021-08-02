Rookie angler wins Major League Fishing tournament in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The final casts were brought in on the St. Lawrence for the Major League Fishing tournament on Sunday evening.

On the final day of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Rookie Cody Pike from Virginia claimed victory. Pike brought in a five-bass limit to the scale on Sunday and weighed in 22 pounds, 3 ounces to win the top prize.

According to MLF, over the four-days of competition on the St. Lawrence River, Pike had a four-day total of 20 bass weighing 82 pounds, 12 ounces, earning the win by a 1-pound, 12-ounce margin over Wisconsin Pro Matthew Stefan. Following his win, Pike took home $135,000 as well as a lucrative $35,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus.

“You don’t do this sport for the money, you do it because you love it,” Pike said to MLF after earning his win. “This is awesome – it’s like a dream. I’ve tried to make it here for so many years.”

Pike also shared with MLF that he came into the final qualifying event of the Pro Circuit with the goal of qualifying for the 2021 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship.

“Things happened this week that made no sense – things that weren’t supposed to happen and there was no explanation to it,” Pike told MLF. “I had one main area that I was fishing today, with 15 to 20 good spots along it. I just kept making circles through those areas and kept getting bites.

This round of the MLF Warehouse Pro Circuit was hosted in Massena, New York. It was stop six of the fishing series and there were 50 bass caught weighing 183 pounds, four ounces caught by the final ten pros on Sunday. The top ten anglers are listed below:

Cody Pike of Powhatan, VA, 20 bass, 82-12, $135,000 Matthew Stefan of Junction City, WI., 20 bass, 81-0, $30,000 Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, AR., 20 bass, 79-10, $25,000 Scott Dobson of Clarkston, MI., 20 bass, 78-6, $20,000 Jon Canada of Helena, AK., 20 bass, 76-11, $19,000 John Cox of DeBary, FL., 18 bass, 76-8, $18,000 Skeet Reese of Auburn, CA., 20 bass, 76-6, $17,000 Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, MI, 20 bass, 75-8, $16,000 Justin Cooper of Zwolle, LA, 20 bass, 73-7, $15,000 Aaron Britt of Yuba City, CA, 20 bass, 71-9, $14,000

In Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit competition, the full field of anglers competed in the two-day opening round on Thursday and Friday. The top 50 pros based on their two-day cumulative weight advanced to Saturday. Only the top 10 pros continued competition on Sunday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.

The top four anglers will now compete in the MLF Bass Pro Tour Stage Seven at Lake St. Clair in Michigan, which will run September 10 through September 15, 2021.