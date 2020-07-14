“Roswell’s Picks” at the Flower Memorial Library

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The R.P Flower Memorial Library on Washington Street is introducing “Roswell’s Picks”.
The library ecourages community members to visit the library July 15 for a “Mystery Grab Bag Sale”. Visitors will choose from either a $3 or $5 bag, and determine their desired genre.
Bags will be filled with pre-selected titles in mystery, fantasy, science fiction, suspense, romance, children’s books, and more.
Visit the Flower Memorial Library facebook page for more information.
